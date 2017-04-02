Gorsuch Confirmation Vote Taking Place This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court will face his first vote on Monday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch. The more critical vote will likely take place later in the week, when the full Senate votes on the confirmation.

Democrats have called for a filibuster, which would require 60 votes to confirm Gorsuch.

"This is an unprecedented escalation by Senator Schumer and Senate Democrats to deny the president the right he has to nominate and to have advice and consent on his nomination," said Republican Senator John Cornyn. "Judge Gorsuch will be confirmed this week one way or another. I hope the Democrats will provide the 60 votes."

"It looks like Gorsuch will not reach the 60 vote margin," said Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer. "So instead of changing the rules, which is up to Mitch McConnell and the Republican majority, why doesn't President Trump, Democrats, and Republicans in the Senate sit down and try to come with a mainstream nominee?"

Changing the rules involves what's called the nuclear option, which lowers the number of votes needed for confirmation to 51. Republicans currently hold 52 seats in the Senate.

Democrats last used the nuclear option to confirm lower court judicial nominees in 2013.