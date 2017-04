× Marshalltown Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Teen

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for help locating a missing juvenile.

Natasha McDole, 17, was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket.

She is described as a 6 foot tall black female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Communications Center at 641-754-5725.