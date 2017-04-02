Mother of Early-Morning Shooting Victim Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An early-morning shooting that injured five people on Sunday took place in an area police say has a history of violence.

The incident occurred at J&J Pizza near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just after 3 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene said there were multiple shooters inside the bar, and after the shooting two victims were taken from the scene to a local hospital by ambulance, and another three were dropped off at the hospital later.

All but one of the victims are now out of the hospital, and the mother of the man still hospitalized is thankful her son is alive.

“We have people who are dying in our cities every single day, all the time," said Keeonis Williams.

Williams’ son was nearly one of them.

Ceron Williams is being treated for gunshot wounds to the stomach.

"He's okay, but still going through a rough period, and hopefully he’ll pull through," she said.

Police spent Sunday collecting evidence, and now all that's left is broken glass and empty liquor bottles. Officials say this neighborhood is known for being unsafe; multiple weapons and illegal drug activity found on scene back up that belief.

"I wouldn’t go as far as saying it’s a drug deal gone bad, but there is evidence of narcotics use in that business, so that kind of changes the flavor of things," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Des Moines police are hoping to find answers soon, but say witnesses aren't making it easy. At least 20 people are refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

41.600545 -93.609106