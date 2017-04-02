DES MOINES, Iowa -- The panel discusses the bill regarding changes to Des Moines Water Works.
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Part 2
-
The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – Possible Promotions
-
The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – King Tourism Impact
-
The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – Quick Six
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Part 1
-
THE INSIDERS, March 12 Edition, Part 2
-
-
THE INSIDERS, March 12th edition, Part 1
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017 Part Two
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017 Part Three
-
The Insiders: March 26th, 2017
-
-
The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – DHS Investigations
-
The Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2016 Quick Six
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017 Part Four