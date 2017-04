Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Ames police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The incident was captured by a security camera near the intersection of Hayward and Chamberlain in the early hours of Saturday, March 25th.

Police say the pedestrian was clearly within the crosswalk, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.