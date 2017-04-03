April: National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Monday marks the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds read a proclamation on the issue on Monday afternoon.

Several organizations were on hand at the Capitol, and they talked about the Connections Matter initiative. Advocates say research shows having caring relationships improves overall well-being of individuals and communities, which reduces the likelihood that child abuse or neglect will occur.

They also say some ways to make connections are to listen to a co-worker's story or go out to eat with a friend.