Branstad Supports Nominee for Iowa Utilities Board Chair

IOWA -- Governor Branstad is standing by his pick for the Iowa Utilities Board.

Branstad has nominated Geri Huser to serve another two-year term as the board chair.

A Senate committee delayed a confirmation hearing last week following an associated Press article showing Huser maintained her job as a lawyer while serving on the board. According to state law, members are supposed to dedicate their "whole time" to their position on the board.

"I think she's done a phenomenal job, and as I understand it, she's disclosed all of the other things she's done on behalf of the firm with regard to filing papers or making appearances. So I don't think she's done anything inappropriate," said the governor.

The Senate has not yet said when it will consider the nomination.