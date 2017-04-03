Business’ Liquor License Suspended After Des Moines Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After a shooting that injured five people on Sunday morning, Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek said the restaurant and bar at which the incident took place could face a couple different options when the investigation is over, one of which would be closing its doors.

J&J Pizza, which sits on the corner of the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, is a common spot for illegal activity, according to police.

"The activity there is definitely something that we don't want. I think with involving our vice narcotics team it will get ahead a lot faster with getting this place shut down. We think it needs to be shut down," said Sgt. Parizek.

After the shooting, investigators found more than 40 gun shell casings, multiple weapons, and evidence of illegal drug activity.

"I've been down there several times and haven't seen that stuff. I mean, you can be shot anywhere, we all know that," said owner of J&J Pizza's daughter Calvetta Berry.

The business now faces losing its liquor license indefinitely, relocating, or even being forced to shut down.

"One of the things is if they're operating as a restaurant they have to meet the 50/50 code, which is 50% alcohol and 50% food sales," said Des Moines City Councilman Bill Gray.

People who live here do not mind if the business stays, they just want a safe place to live.

A few months ago, the 508 nightclub lost its liquor license after an 18-year-old was shot outside.

Both the city and the state said the decision to suspend a liquor license is based off the safety of the neighbors.

For now, the fate of J&J Pizza is unknown, but neighbors hope for a solution to end violence soon.