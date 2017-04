× Commons Off the Clock Will Bring Food, Entertainment Every Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cowles Commons will be open for happy hour this summer.

Des Moines Performing Arts is launching Commons Off the Clock, an event that will feature drinks, food trucks, and live bands.

The event kicks off Friday, May 19th with an all-day schedule running from 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

After that, it will take place from 4 – 7:30 p.m. every Friday through October 23rd.

Admission is free.