Crime Victims’ Families Gather in Solidarity in Boone

BOONE, Iowa -- Families impacted by crime over the past year found support in each other on Monday.

They joined together in Boone as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. Organizers read the names and lit candles for more than 100 crime victims who lost their lives in Iowa last year.

Among those invited to speak were Mike and Denise Shepard. Their daughter Kathlynn was kidnapped and killed by a convicted sex offender in May of 2013.

The Shepards say the crime is a failure of Iowa's legal system and that the suspect should have still been in prison when he kidnapped their daughter.

The suspect in the case took his own life shortly after the kidnapping.