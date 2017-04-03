× Enter to win four tickets to the PBR Des Moines Chute Out!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive four tickets and an Elite Seat Experience to the PBR Des Moines Chute Out on Saturday, April 22 at Wells Fargo Arena. Your Elite Seat Experience will begin at 5 PM when you will be led on a 60 minute pre-event tour that will take you on the dirt and behind the scenes!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about PBR.