GPS Cancer Testing Predicts Which Treatment is Best for Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- There is now a way to figure out which form of chemotherapy would successfully treat cancer before trying it out.

However, even with this latest breakthrough, according to some doctors, many insurance companies and physicians are resistant to trying the treatment, as Nicole Sommavilla reports.

Lisa Vince was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer--a death sentence--in 2015. But oncologist Steve Mamus, director of the Cancer Center of Sarasota-Manatee, gave her a second chance with a new treatment: GPS Cancer.

"The GPS test is a simple test which can predict whether a patient will respond to a particular treatment for their cancer," said Mamus.

In other words, it pinpoints which treatment will work before it's given.

"For a patient that is very ill, who may only have one shot at treatment, you want to make sure that you get the right choice," said Mamus.

"It has given me new life; it literally has saved my life," said Vince.

But not everyone is as lucky.

"MY heart breaks when I find that people are dying of cancer now because I know that GPS testing isn't used as it should be used," said Vince.

Patients have to battle their cancer and insurance company.

"We were paying astronomical premiums for wonderful insurance that we had, and yet they didn't want to give their permission for the medicine, which essentially was, like, them being a death panel," said Vince.

Dr. Mamus says physicians are another obstacle.

"The resistance comes from physicians who are wed to treatment guidelines who think that if you go right or left of center of what's advised at a national level that somehow you're not practicing good medicine," he said.

For a breakthrough treatment that isn't adopted by most physicians, Vince has one piece of advice.

"There is hope, and don't give up," she said.

GPS Cancer does not recommend treatments. Information provided in GPS reports is used by physicians to better determine which treatment plan best suits each patient.