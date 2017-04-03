× Iowa Gordmans Stores to Remain Open

DES MOINES, Iowa – All of Iowa’s Gordmans department stores are remaining open, after it was initially announced in March they’d close due to bankruptcy.

Gordmans planned to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores and then close them. Now Iowa’s stores are among 57 stores that will remain open under new ownership.

The stores are located in Davenport, Des Moines, Waterloo, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, and Council Bluffs.

You can find the list of the stores that will remain open here and the list of stores that are closing here.