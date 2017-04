× Iowa Senate to Vote on Expansion of Gun Rights

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, the Iowa Senate will take up an expansion of gun rights.

The measure was already approved by the House, and the Senate is expected to do the same.

The bill includes a stand your ground provision, which allows a person to protect themselves by using deadly force when faced with danger rather than retreat. The bill also allows a minor to use a handgun when supervised by a parent or guardian.