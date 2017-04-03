Lawmakers Hear Superintendent’s Thoughts About DHS Staffing Shortages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Monday, Statehouse Democrats brought in a school superintendent and police chief to hear concerns about shrinking staff of the agency that investigates child abuse.

For the past month and a half, Democrats have held hearings into the Department of Human Services. They say they want to know if budget cuts have increased caseloads for workers.

Numbers released by the DHS actually show decreased caseloads in some areas, but a school superintendent says he's seeing cases of DHS workers stretched too thin.

"This isn't a reflection on any of the people that currently serve us. We feel and we see that they just don't have the time. And as much as we encourage over and over for our employees to fulfill their duty as a mandatory reporter, when things come back unfounded time and time again and we continue to deal with the issue in school, that becomes a very frustrating part for all of our employees," said Jeff Dicks, superintendent of the WACO Community School District.

House Republicans are also planning on holding their investigations into whether DHS staff reductions have impacted service.