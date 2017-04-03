× Mandelbaum Confirmed as Developer for 5th and Walnut Property

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has voted to confirm Mandelbaum Properties as the developer for the downtown site at 5th and Walnut.

Mandelbaum was planning to build a 35-story residential building, but at the last moment Blackbird Investments made a pitch to build its own tower in that spot.

Des Moines officials had recommended the Blackbird plan to the city council, but just before Monday’s vote, the company dropped out.

The council then signed off on the $111 million Mandelbaum project, which will feature a 32-story hotel and apartment building, a movie theater, and a new parking garage.