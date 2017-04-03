March Planting Reports Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Prospective Plantings report out by the USDA's National Agriculture Statistics Service (NASS) shows a big difference in what farmers plan to plant.

Corn planted is estimated at 90 million acres, down four percent from last year. While soybeans are at a record high 89.5 million acres, up seven percent.

In Iowa, farmers intend to plant 13.3 million acres of corn, down 600,000. Those acres will go to soybeans, now estimated at 10.1 million acres.

Wheat is down about eight percent at 46 million acres and cotton jumped up 21 percent to an estimated 12 million acres.

In the NASS Grain Socks report, corn is up 10 percent from last year at 8.6 billion bushels. Soybeans are up 13 percent at 1.7 billion bushels. Wheat is up 21 percent at 1.6 billion bushels.

The Department of Agriculture's Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report shows the U.S. Hog inventory is up four percent from last year.

NASS says there are 71 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms. While up from last year, that's down a percent from the December 2016 report.

About 65 million hogs are for market and around 6 million are for breeding.

The average pigs per litter was a record high of 10.43 and 31 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms.