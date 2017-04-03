× Plea Deal for Former Church Treasurer Accused of Embezzlement

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Des Moines church treasurer accused of stealing over $70,000 from the church has entered into a plea agreement.

Carol Jean Padgett was arrested last year and faces seven felony counts of theft after stealing from Unity Lutheran Church over the past seven years.

According to the Des Moines Register, the Polk County assistant attorney has struck a deal with Padgett. She has apparently agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges.

The deal will be finalized April 18th.