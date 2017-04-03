× St. Petersburg Metro Explosion: 10 Dead in Russia Blast

Ten people have been killed in an explosion on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run media TASS reported.

Around 50 others were injured, the governor’s office said. The incident forced the shutdown of the entire metro system in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city.

The explosion took place on a subway car as the train was in a tunnel between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institute stations.

Images of the car shows the facade had been ripped off, while others showed passengers running from the site at the station filled with smoke.

A witness at the Sennaya station, Stanislav Listyev, said he felt the explosion and saw smoke coming out of the tunnel.

“I was going going down the escalator at Sennaya square at about half past 2, and at that moment I felt an explosion wave underneath. Everything was filled with smoke, people started panicking. So the trains stopped and almost immediately the evacuation started,” he told CNN.

The source who confirmed the explosion to TASS said preliminary information showed around 10 people were killed, adding that the exact number of victims was still being established.

“At the moment there are about 50 injured, doctors are working with them. The number of ambulances there at the moment is 17. It will increase,” said the governor’s press secretary, Andrei Kibitov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the victims and is talking to the FSB security services about the investigation, according to state media.

He said he was not ruling out any causes behind the explosion.

“The reasons for the explosion are unknown, so it’s too early to talk about it. The investigation will show what happened,” Putin said, beginning a meeting with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Naturally, we always consider all options — both domestic and criminal, primarily incidents of a terrorist nature.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been in St. Petersburg speaking at an event earlier Monday.

The St. Petersburg metro has five lines and 67 stations. It transports 2.3 million people a day and has more than 1,600 train cars.