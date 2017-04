× Thieves Steal Lift From Disabled Quad Cities Veteran’s Car

QUAD CITIES — Thieves targeted a disabled veteran in the Quad Cities this week.

Eddie Green now feels like he is on house arrest because someone stole the lift used for his mobility scooter.

The thieves unbolted the 300-pound lift from the back of Green’s SUV while it was parked in his driveway. The VA is now helping replace the $4,000 lift.