Youth Leadership Initiative Gives Students Leadership Skills Within Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Youth Leadership Initiative works to inspire participants to positively impact their communities and gain leadership qualities. Nick Miler, a North Polk High School senior, and Youth Leadership Initiative Director Nathan Ritz chatted with Megan Reuther about the organization and its impact on the community.

This is the 15th year for the program, which is now owned by the Greater Des Moines Partnership. The program is aimed at high school juniors and seniors from 26 participating high schools.

Application information:

Deadline is April 28th

Current 9th and 10th graders should apply

desmoinesmetro.com/education