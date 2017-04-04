× Accused Kidnapper Facing Additional Charges in Connection to More Attempted Kidnappings

DES MOINES, Iowa — An accused kidnapper is now facing even more charges.

Police arrested 57-year-old Jeff Altmayer of Ankeny last November. He is accused of attempting to lure a child into his car in Monona County.

While he was in custody, police were also able to connect Altmayer to two other attempted kidnappings.

Police say the first took place in Grundy County on August 2nd, followed by another attempt in Jasper County on August 17th.

Combined, Altmayer is charged with seven counts of enticement, one count of kidnapping, and one count of sex abuse.