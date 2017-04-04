Annual Egg Hunt Benefits Children With Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As the Easter holiday gets closer, people may be starting to make plans for the day. Darrick Young stopped by the studio to talk to Channel 13's Megan Reuther about the Special Egg Hunt for children with special needs hosted by Journey Church.

Specialized hunts are designed to let all kids participate, and 360 children are already signed up to attend with their families.

This is the fifth year the church is hosting the event.

Event details:

Saturday, April 8th

Valley Stadium, 4400 Mills Civic Parkway

3-5 p.m.

Free admission

specialeggevent.com