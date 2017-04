Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- The Boone School District is learning the impact of lawmakers' 1.1% funding increase for next year.

According to the Boone News-Republican, the district approved a nearly $42 million budget for next year, which is more than $3 million less than this year's budget.

Because of the smaller budget, the district is reducing staff, reducing stipends for assistant coaches, and offering some employees early retirement.