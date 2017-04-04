× Channel 13’s May Apple A Day Giveaway Starts April 27

Channel 13’s Apple A Day Giveaway



Win an cool new Apple iPad with 128GB of memory

Starting Thursday, April 27!

How does it work?

Watch Today in Iowa each weekday morning 5 to 7 Get the clue word from Jeriann Enter your email address below, type in that day’s clue word and select “Continue” We’ll draw winners every weeknight at 9 PM. 20 Winners! 20 iPads!

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! Each weekday, we start all over with a new clue. Enter every day to increase your chances of winning!

What if I have trouble?

Get help HERE.

Check out our May Apple A Day Giveaway winners here.

Helpful Hint: Today in Iowa is repeated each weekday 7-9 AM on Iowa’s Weather Channel WHO Channel 13.2 (Mediacom 113) and streamed at WHOtv.com until noon.

Material Terms: No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ & live w/in Ames/Des Moines DMA. Clue word shown approx. every ½ hour weekdays 5-7 AM CT on WHO-HD from 4/27 to 5/24/17. Enter clue word at WHOtv.com by 9 pm CT. 1 winner randomly chosen from daily entry pool to win iPad ARV: $445. Visit whotv.com/contests for complete rules and restrictions.

Only residents of the following Iowa counties are eligible to win: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Clarke, Dallas, Decatur, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Jasper, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Pocahontas, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, Union, Warren, Wayne, Webster, Wright.