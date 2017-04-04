Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembered on 49th Anniversary of His Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENNESSEE -- Tuesday marks 49 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee

His death was remembered by the National Civil Rights Museum's annual observance and ceremony that takes place at the Memphis Lorraine Motel, where King was assassinated.

Dr. King was in Memphis to support a sanitation workers strike. The night before, he delivered the famed "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech.

At Tuesday's gathering, Jesse Jackson told the crowd there should be marches to save the Affordable Care Act, reminding people that civil rights battles were won because "we fought."

"We have never, we have never lost a battle that we've fought, we have never lost a battle that we have fought. During slavery we fought, we won. Women's right to vote, we fought, we won. End legal apartheid, we fought, we won. The right to vote, we fought we won. A black president, we fought, we won. We have never lost a battle we fought and never won a battle unless we fought," he said.

Jackson was on the balcony with Dr. King when he assassinated.