Eagle Grove Mother on Probation After Toddler Found Alone in the Rain

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — An Eagle Grove mother has received three years of probation after her daughter, a toddler, was found alone in the rain.

Ysabel Ceplecha, 24, pled guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

On Monday, she was given 10 years in prison and a $1,000 fine. However, both punishments were suspended.

The two-year-old girl and her one-year-old sibling were taken into protective custody after the incident last November.