Eastern Iowa School Raises $60K at Annual Gala

JACKSON JUNCTION, Iowa -- A small eastern Iowa school is turning heads with its big fundraising efforts.

The Turkey Valley Community School District is made up of fewer than 500 students, but with one event--an annual gala--it raised more than $60,000.

Leaders say the community makes all the difference.

"The people that were there and the people that support us, it's incredible. A lot of pride, a lot of passion for the school, and alumni also are very generous to us, too," said one school official.

The money goes toward items like "wiggle seats" to help students stay focused and alert.