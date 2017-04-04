FMC Gets Part of DuPont Divestment

The FMC Corporation is buying DuPont's crop protection business, it's part of the merger agreement with Dow.
DuPont is divesting the business and in addition to $2.1 billion in cash, DuPont will acquire FMC Health and Nutrition.
The European Union agreed to approve the Dow-DuPont merger if the companies divested assets in research and development..
FMC will get DuPont's global chewing pest insecticide portfolio., cereal broadleaf herbicides, and a big part of crop protection research..
After closing the buy, FMC will be the fifth largest crop protection chemical company in the world with a revenue at about 3.8 billion.
However, this is subject to the outcome of the Dow and DuPont merger, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.