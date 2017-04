Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge man had to be tackled by deputies at the Webster County Courthouse after allegedly becoming violent in a courtroom.

A judge had just granted a woman's request for a permanent protective order against Gary Spencer when he allegedly began yelling profanities and flailing his arms in the courtroom.

A Webster County Sheriff's deputy had to tackle Spencer to get him under control.

Spencer is now charged with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.