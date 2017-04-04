Iowa Soldier Who Died in Korean War Laid to Rest With Full Military Honors

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Iowa soldier who died as a prisoner of war during the Korean War has finally been laid to rest with full military honors.

Sergeant Donald Noehren of Harlan was reportedly captured by Chinese soldiers in North Korea in November of 1950. His remains were recovered in 2005 and identified by DNA last year.

On Monday, he was given a full military funeral in Washington D.C., with his niece delivering a eulogy.

Noehren was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery. More than 7,700 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.