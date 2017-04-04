Money-Saving Tips for Eating at Restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Want to eat at a restaurant without paying an arm and a leg?

CNN's Mary Moloney gives some tips to save money that won't take a bite out of your budget.

If you want to go out, look for gift cards at a discounted rate on sites like giftcards.com or restaurants.com. Sometimes they will offer deals like getting a $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant without having to pay the full $25, so you end up getting some of your food for free.

Do your research and ask for deals. Many times children, seniors, and members of the military can eat for free. Plan to eat out on special days and bring your family.

If you typically end up leaving a lot of food on your plate, ask your server for lunch-sized portions. These are typically cheaper while still being filling meals. Another way to combat wasting food is to split a meal with a friend.