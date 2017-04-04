North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KOREA -- On Tuesday, North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan in another violation of international sanctions.

North Korea has carried out two nuclear tests since January of last year, and Tuesday's marks the third ballistics missile test this month.

According to CNN, a senior White House official responded with a single statement saying, "The clock has now run out and all options are on the table."

The missile test comes as U.S. and South Korean soldiers are taking part in joint training missions. The U.S. military believes North Korea's missile program has the capability to target U.S. bases in Japan, where 46,000 Americans are stationed.

The U.S. military also says North Korea is working to extend its range to reach the west coast.