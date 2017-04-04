× One Man Star Wars Trilogy Coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new show starts on Tuesday night, and the force is strong with its sole performer.

“You’ll be seeing Star Wars in a way that it was never intended to be seen. Repackaged, one guy doing it. An eight-year-old kid but in a 42-year-old body,” said Charles Ross.

Ross is bringing One Man Star Wars Trilogy to Des Moines, as he performs all three original movies in one hour. He does not have a set or wear costumes or carry props; it’s just Ross playing all the characters and performing songs on stage.

This is an idea he tested out in a comedy club environment years ago. He knew the first time he performed the first movie he had an idea that would take off, but he thinks it’s an idea that might not work if it was introduced today.

“I think this idea, if it was something that happened today, it would probably be filmed, put onto YouTube, it would be over in a week,” he said. “But for me, because of when it began, it has sort of the analog, viral life. I can keep doing the show, luckily, and can kind of go anywhere in the world with the show, and people not only know Star Wars a little, they know it intimately. And there’s not many things in the world, other than, say, Star Wars, that you can say that about.”

The first show is Tuesday night at the Temple Theater at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $20. The show runs through Sunday.

Find tickets and more information at dmpa.org.