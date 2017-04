× Ottumwa Police Searching for Assault Suspect

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman on Monday night.

Police say they found the woman outside of a home along Jay Street. She suffered from multiple injuries, and was treated at a hospital and later released.

Tony Gomez, 26, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse and willful injury.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact police.