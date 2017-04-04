The Shins, MGMT to Headline 2017 80/35 Music Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 80/35 Music Festival has announced several of the acts that will play its 10th anniversary event.

The festival at Western Gateway Park is being headlined by The Shins and MGMT. The Shins will play Friday, July 7th and MGMT will perform Saturday, July 8th.

The other acts announced so far are:

Action Bronson

Elephant Revival

The Motet

Chicano Batman

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Diarrhea Planet

Modern Life Is War

Radio Moscow

WebsterX

The Suburbs

A Giant Dog

Bad Bad Hats

Henhouse Prowlers

Middle Western

Trevor Sensor

ZULUZULUU

MarKaus

Dan Tedesco

prettygirlhatemachine

Elizabeth Moen

Stutterin’ Jimmy & The Goosebumps

Tha Füt

Traffic Death

Closet Witch

Ancient Posse

Lily DeTaeye

Aaron Earl Short

Vahnevants

Glitter Density

More acts will be announced at a later date.

The two-day festival also features two free stages where national talent and high school musicians will perform.

Two day tickets are on sale in advance for $65 and one day passes are $42 at midwestix.com. Day-of tickets will be $90 for two days, and $50 for one day. All of the VIP tickets have already sold out.