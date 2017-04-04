The Shins, MGMT to Headline 2017 80/35 Music Festival

Photo Gallery
DES MOINES, Iowa – The 80/35 Music Festival has announced several of the acts that will play its 10th anniversary event.
The festival at Western Gateway Park is being headlined by The Shins and MGMT. The Shins will play Friday, July 7th and MGMT will perform Saturday, July 8th.
The other acts announced so far are:
Action Bronson
Elephant Revival
The Motet
Chicano Batman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Diarrhea Planet
Modern Life Is War
Radio Moscow
WebsterX
The Suburbs
A Giant Dog
Bad Bad Hats
Henhouse Prowlers
Middle Western
Trevor Sensor
ZULUZULUU
MarKaus
Dan Tedesco
prettygirlhatemachine
Elizabeth Moen
Stutterin’ Jimmy & The Goosebumps
Tha Füt
Traffic Death
Closet Witch
Ancient Posse
Lily DeTaeye
Aaron Earl Short
Vahnevants
Glitter Density
More acts will be announced at a later date.
The two-day festival also features two free stages where national talent and high school musicians will perform.
Two day tickets are on sale in advance for $65 and one day passes are $42 at midwestix.com. Day-of tickets will be $90 for two days, and $50 for one day. All of the VIP tickets have already sold out.