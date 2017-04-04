× Warren Buffet Face of Chinese Cherry Coke

CHINA — Warren Buffett doesn’t need to do product endorsements, but he’s now the face of Cherry Coke in China–literally.

A cartoon rendering of the billionaire investor is appearing on special edition Cherry Coke cans all over China after the drink was launched in the Chinese mainland just last month.

Buffet, 86, claims drinking five Cokes a day is his secret to staying young.

While he says he is endorsing the product for free, the move does hold a potential financial benefit; Berkshire Hathaway is Coca-Cola’s largest single shareholder.