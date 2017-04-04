× Wellmark Won’t Offer Individual Health Insurance Plans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wellmark announced Monday that it will no longer sell individual Affordable Care Act plans next year.

The change will force more than 21,000 Iowans to find a new health insurance provider. They will have to make the change with the next open enrollment period begin on November 1st.

According to the Des Moines Register, which spoke with Wellmark President John Forsyth, the decision was made because covering that group of people had resulted in a loss of $90 million for the company.