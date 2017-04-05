20 Week Abortion Ban Passes Iowa House, Heads Back to Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa House of Representatives has passed a ban on abortions in Iowa 20 weeks after conception.

The House approved SF471 this afternoon by a vote of 55-41. The bill makes some significant changes to the version already approved by the Senate. Among those the bill requires women to undergo an ultrasound and wait 72 hours before undergoing a procedure. The woman must also be given the option of hearing the fetus' heartbeat or viewing a picture of the fetus.

The bill does not allow an exemption in cases of rape, incest or for the health of the fetus.

The bill now goes back to the Senate where the House amendments must be considered and acted on before the bill can be sent to Governor Branstad.