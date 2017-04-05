“Becky Baskets” Offer Comfort and Healing to Homicide Survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Northeastern Iowa couple is making their way across the state with a car full of baskets and a message.

On Wednesday, Josh Hauser and his wife Beth delivered what they call "Becky Baskets" to the Polk County Crisis and Advocacy Services. The grief baskets will later be distributed to young survivors of homicides.

The purpose behind the baskets is personal for Hauser. His mother, Becky, was murdered 23 years ago in rural Marshall County. She was shot, stabbed then beaten to death by four runway teenagers from Missouri who were impersonating police officers.

"It's been a long time and it's still an ongoing battle," says Hauser.

Hauser still struggles with post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. The baskets which are packed with grief and trauma books, picture frames and journals and a list of area victim services are something Hauser wishes someone gave to him after his mother was killed.

"Not only is this therapeutic for myself but bringing awareness to others who may have these similar feelings that I do and where they can go to get help."

Ten baskets were donated to the Polk County Crisis and Advocacy Center. With the help of funding, the family was able to assemble and distribute fifty baskets to victim services in Waterloo, Mason City, Cedar Rapids and Ames.

While the baskets may be a small gesture, the couple hopes it serves as a reminder of the comfort and healing that can be found in the midst of tragedy.

"You can have a healthy bright successful thriving future even after going through something so traumatic,"says Beth Hauser.

The Hauser's hope to make this annual tradition during National Crime Victim's Rights week.