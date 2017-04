× Fire Damages West Des Moines Home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews were up late putting out flames at a West Des Moines home Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called out around 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of 8th Street.

We’re told crews were able to put out the fire in about five minutes, but spent another hour checking for hot spots. Officials say no one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.