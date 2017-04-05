× Mercy Medical Centers Hold Group Walk for National Walking Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday is National Walking Day and to celebrate, Mercy Medical Centers across Iowa are getting up and walking for at least 30 minutes. Jennifer Wagner with the Mercy Wellness Center said they will have two different opportunities for employees to take a break and walk together at noon and 12:30 p.m.

“More and more people are sitting at a computer everyday at their jobs, so just finding ways to get up even just a few minutes at a time. Studies have shown that 10 minutes at least three times a day is very beneficial to your health. Take the stairs, park the farthest away, anyway you can get a little activity in throughout the day is the best thing for you,” Wagner said.

If you do work at a place where you have to sit all day, Wagner said there are several things you can do to get moving.

“If they have an opportunity to have a desk that lifts up, then they can be standing and that’s always a plus. If they do not have those options, even just marching while they’re sitting in their chair, doing leg lifts, extensions, using their arms, if they can’t necessarily get up from their desks. Setting reminders, that’s also helpful,” Wagner said.

Sometimes getting motivated can be the hardest part about getting up and exercising. Wagner said getting an exercise partner or fitness trackers can help with lack of motivation.

“Fitbits are great because they set reminders too. You compete with other people or with yourself, but having that information, letting you know are you doing enough or are you not doing much at all or did you reach your goals, have you gone beyond, what do you need to do next. So it does work in a lot of different ways. It may not be 100 percent accurate, but mainly if it’s getting you up and moving that’s the biggest thing right there,” Wagner said.