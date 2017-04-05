× Police Asking State to Suspend Shooting Site’s Liquor License

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have asked the state for an emergency suspension of J&J Pizza’s liquor license after an investigation into a weekend shooting which injured five.

In their complaint police filed seven liquor law violations.

The included after hours consumption, allowing outside drinks in the bar, allowing illegal drugs on the premises, allowing minors inside after 9 p.m. and a handful of counts related to placement of the liquor license.

In their investigation police found marijuana on a table, in a pool pocket, and in the kitchen area.

Police say they also found numerous receipts cashed out after 2 a.m. despite the owner claiming that no alcohol was sold after two.

In an interview with Channel 13 the owner of the bar, Jerry Berry, said police should be “ashamed of themselves” for insinuating his bar was a problem location.

Police say their investigation has found over 80 shots were fired from both inside the bar and outside into the parking lot, with video evidence showing patrons coming out of the doors firing.

“We’re in the business of facts when we can get those facts. The factual evidence is that there was gunfire within the business. We’re certainly not ashamed of our investigation, we’re proud of the efforts that we’re putting into this to make sure we clean this up and the neighbors that live down there can live there safely and the people that pass through can do so safely” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Police have not filed any charges related to the shooting, there were plenty of witnesses but few have cooperated with the investigation.