Police Investigating Pizza Delivery Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pizza delivery man says he was called out to a south side apartment complex Tuesday night and was then robbed.

According to the police report the victim was delivering pizza to an apartment on the 400 block of East Phillip Street.

Two men with knives then appeared from around the back of the apartment and demanded the man’s money and his wallet.

The two then took off toward the street with an undisclosed amount of cash, the driver’s credit cards, and both pizzas.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.