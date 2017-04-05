× Templeton Rye Breaks Ground on a New Distillery in Carroll County

TEMPLETON, Iowa- There was a big ground breaking in a tiny town Wednesday. Templeton, Iowa broke ground for a $26 million dollar expansion. The company is building it’s own distillery in Templeton.

“We’ve had a contract distiller since we began, and now we’re bringing everything back to Templeton, it will be a huge savings for our company, as far as production costs,” said Keith Kerkhoff, Co-Founder of Templeton Rye. “This is an extremely big day for Templeton Rye, and the community of Templeton Iowa we’re breaking ground on our new distillery here.

The firm will have a 64,000 square foot barrel aging facility, and a 34,000 square foot production facility. The expansion is expected to create an additional 25 jobs in Templeton.

“What’s interesting about those 25 people, is a lot of them will be salaried people,” said Kerkhoff. “Our goal is to have them be proud to work for Templeton Rye, but not only that we want to be able to support the rural area.”

Templeton Rye is also hoping to become a tourist attraction based on the story of the company history making whisky during prohibition.

“My grandfather was involved in the rye trade during the prohibition,” said Kerkhoff. “I don’t think they realized when they were doing it to keep their families fed, and the shoes on the feet, that they were going to create a unique story that is involved with Templeton Rye.”

Kerkhoff said he hopes they can put some signs up along Interstate 80 to direct people to Templeton.