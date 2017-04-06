× Liquor License Suspended for Site of Weekend Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – The liquor license of a Des Moines bar that was the site of a weekend shooting has been suspended.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says the organization suspended the license for J&J Pizza Pub Wednesday night at the request of the city and Des Moines Police.

Police say more than 80-shots were fired during a gunfight at the restaurant early Sunday morning. Five people were hit.

During the investigation police say marijuana was discovered in three different places inside. Police also say they have video of people firing their guns while coming out the front door.

A complaint filed with the IABD accuses the bar of seven liquor license violations: