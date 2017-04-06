Student Run Fashion Show Features More Plus Size Designs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa –Iowa State University students will show off their passion for fashion this Saturday. It's one of the largest student run fashion shows in the country, and you’ll notice a new trend on the runway this year.

“We've got about 37 directors, 120 committee members, I think about 50 models," said one of the managerial producers Hannah Nation.

The line-up for ISU’s Fashion Show 2017 features a handful of plus size models. “It's like a $17 billion industry, and people are not touching that. I'm really passionate about that," said Student Designer JoJo Montijo.

Montijo is from Puerto Rico and wants to help women embrace their curves. "I've been a plus size girl my whole life, and I was always trying dieting because I wanted to wear this type of clothes, and I'm like why don't I just make the clothes for people my size."

Her Curves with Confidence collection will be on display, highlighting a push for more diverse designs. "We added about five more male models than we've had in the past as well as plus size models, so that's really exciting," said Managerial Producer Alexandra Johnson.

Also new this year, people from around the world will be able to watch the show live online. Students formed a technology committee to live stream the show. Johnson said, "Reaching out to past alum, they'll be able to have viewing parties. I have heard from alumni that are excited in New York, and they're going to get together and watch the show."

Producers hope it gives the show more exposure, as students show off their designs. JoJo wants to open her own store one day. "It's like my passion. I live it every day. I think it's what I'm destined to do."

The Fashion Show 2017 is this Saturday, April 8th at 7 p.m. at Stephens Auditorium. Tickets are $15 to $30 dollars at Ticketmaster.com, or at the box office. You can find a link to the live stream on The Fashion Show’s Facebook page.