Two Rescued from Turkey River in Northeast Iowa

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were rescued after a pickup truck plunged into the Turkey River near Elkader.

The truck went over a steep embankment behind the Clayton County Court House’s parking lot, and into the river around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

KWWL reports a passenger, 54-year-old Valerie Timmerman, was able to crawl out of the truck and onto its top by herself. Rescuers were able to get her into a boat safely.

The driver, 86-year-old George Balekos, was trapped inside the vehicle with water up to his neck when emergency responders rescued him.

Balekos was flown by air ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Timmerman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.