× World War I Iowa Exhibit Opens at State Historical Museum

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Historical Museum is marking the 100th anniversary of the start of World War I with a new exhibit.

”Iowa and the Great War,” is a story of how this country got into the war, and stories of Iowans who served, and some who lost their lives.

“United States we weren’t ready to go to war we didn’t think we’re going to be in the war,” said Leo Landis of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, as he spoke to an elementary school group. “We don’t usually go to war unless we have to, President Wilson had one plank on the platform that he kept us out of war.”

The war was declared not long after Wilson was re-elected.

“Americans used special machine guns to help defeat the German, they could shoot at least 360 bullets a minute,” said Ethan Jackson, a 4th grader from Woodward Granger.

“I learned many people helped out, men, women, and children, they all had to help pitch in in this World War I, said Keilayla Gregory, a 4th Grader at Woodward Granger.

Des Moines streets got their names from the World War I era. Fleur and Merle Hay are both named after soldiers who lost their lives in the war. Army Post Road was named due to Ft. Des Moines.

“Army Post Road is where Fort Des Moines is it’s now,” said Landis. “Its a national historic landmark open for public visitation that is the base were African-American officers were trained.”