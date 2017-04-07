103-Year-Old WWII Veteran Still Working at Family-Owned Iowa Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRAER, Iowa -- There are not many surviving World War II soldiers, let alone those who are still working.

This is what makes Leroy Whannel even more special; Leroy is 103 years old and works about five days a week at Whannel's True Value Hardware store in Traer.

Whannel bought the store in 1939, took a short break to fight in the war, and then returned to the business. His son Jay now owns the store, but the keys will likely be turned over to another Whannel--Jay's son--in the future.

Leroy used to work six days a week, but cut back when he stopped driving. He says he loves working with his son, and considers himself "retired."